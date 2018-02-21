Piyush Goyal: Investment in railway projects for Maharashtra quadrupled since UPA

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with CM Devendra Fadnavis. A MoU was signed with the state government to set up a coach manufacturing unit in Latur. Amit Chakravarty Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with CM Devendra Fadnavis. A MoU was signed with the state government to set up a coach manufacturing unit in Latur. Amit Chakravarty

The NDA government has made four times the investment in railway projects in Maharashtra as compared to investments made during the UPA-II regime, said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He added that this was the largest ever investment in a particular state by the Central government since Independence.

Goyal was speaking on Tuesday at the closing event of the Magnetic Maharashtra conclave where he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to set up a coach manufacturing unit in Latur. The railways will allot up to Rs 600 crore in the first phase to build this factory.

“Between 2009 and 2014, the Central government, through the railways, initiated a capital expenditure on railways in Maharashtra of Rs 5,857 crore. Between 2014 and 2019, the share increased to Rs 24,040 crore. Never before in India has this kind of quadrupling of investment in a state been seen,” Goyal said.

On the still backward Marathwada region, he said, “Despite having three chief ministers and a home minister from Latur, there was never a single large project by the central government in Marathwada. Our project shows concern for the development of Marathwada.” The coach factory to be set up in Latur in Marathwada is expected to offer employment and accelerate commercial development of the area.

“We expect to make Metro coaches which will not just serve the country but the world. We wish to develop large complexes in Latur on up to 2000 acres and ensure development of ancillary services related to manufacturing of railway parts in the state,” he added. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was present at the function said the project would create 15,000 direct jobs and 45,000 indirect jobs in the region.

