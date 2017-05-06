Piracy charge: Somali nationals seek leniency before Mumbai court

In the third case involving alleged Somali pirates, 60 men who have pleaded guilty sought leniency before the court. The men, brought from Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, in six police vans, were produced for the legal provision under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the provision, an accused is specifically asked about incriminating evidence against him and given an opportunity to speak. The men told the court that they had families back home about whom they do not have any information and wanted to return.

The men had allegedly taken over Vega 5 while holding 13 of its crew members hostage. The court is likely to hear the last set of accused in the case before commencing the final arguments.

