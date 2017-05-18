Pink pond has residents guessing

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

From flamingos sweating to lotus flowers running colour, imagination of residents of the NRI Complex in Seawoods in Navi Mumbai is running amok. What puzzles them is a small pond that has turned pink over the last one month. Situated off the Palm Beach Road, it has been named “flamingo pond” as at least a dozen migratory birds can be spotted there through the summer and the monsoon, residents say. The area around the pond is used as a jogging track, while the pond itself is a favourite spot for star-gazers.

A number of groups conduct photography workshops around the pond and locals occasionally take a dip in it during the summer. Residents of Seawoods have different theories about how the pond turned pink. A probable theory is that the chemical industry close to it leaks its effluents, bringing the rosy hue to the waterbody. “There are many theories about how the pond turned pink. It doesn’t matter. The pink pond has become a nice backdrop for selfies and may soon become a tourist spot,” said Mayur Pant, an IT professional. The pond is surrounded by residential complexes, a Delhi Public School and shanties leading up to Vashi creek.

Sanjai Sinha, a textile businessman, said: “The colour of the pond may have changed because of the effluents discharged by the industries across the Vashi creek. The industries may have found a way to get an outlet for effluents near the pond.” “As of now, we aren’t sure why the lake has turned pink. It appears to be an algal growth, but we can’t be sure until further tests are conducted”, said Bilwada Kale, PRO, the Bombay Natural History Society. She added that the BNHS will investigate the change in the colour of the pond.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) PRO, Mahendra Konde, said: “We are not aware of any such situation.” Ward officer Priyanka Kalsekar was unavailable for a comment. Prachi Jain, a lawyer, said: “It is surprising that the NMMC has not looked into the matter already. It could be dangerous for people living in the NRI complex since it is hardly half-a-kilometer away.”

Chandrakant, a construction worker, claimed: “Every year, the water is lowest during May. Due to the shallow pond, this is the time when the flamingos come here. Droppings of the birds are the reason why the pond has turned pink.”

