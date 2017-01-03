Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls: BJP hopeful of victory in Sharad Pawar’s den

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful of making a dent in Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s bastion of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the municipal polls. The party’s assessment is, it would sail through in the Pimpri-Chinchwad elections with a comfortable majority.

Pawar party, on the other hand, is pinning hopes on its charismatic leader to come out top in the elections for the third consecutive time.

The BJP’s latest assessment, which it said was carried out by external agencies, says the party would bag roughly 75 to 80 seats out of 128, in the polls due in February. A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the “party was confident of breaching Pawar’s fortress.”

In the 2012 civic polls, Pawar’s party had won a landslide victory with 83 seats, while the BJP could manage just three. But the BJP believes its chances have been significantly boosted with the entry of local heavyweights Laxman Jagtap (in 2014) and Mahesh Landge (in October 2016) — both of whom represent the region in the state legislative Assembly — into the partyfold.

The BJP had already created a ripple when some Pimpri-Chinchwad corporators across party lines followed Landge into the party last month. BJP insiders say that several others are waiting in line.

“Our candidate list will have 40-45 sitting corporators,” said a BJP leader. Sensing an opportunity for a famous victory, the BJP has planned to “set up local war rooms in each municipal ward” along with a central war room. Out of the seats where it fancies chances, the BJP’s assessment names it as the ‘favourite’ in 55. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other star faces are expected to campaign extensively in the remaining 20-25 seats where the party sees an opportunity.

The internal survey projects that it would win 29-34 seats in the Chinchwad belt which Jagtap represents, while Bhosari, represented by Landge, is projected to net another 27-32. While Fadnavis would be the face of the party’s campaign, the BJP has plans to project both Jagtap and Landge as its local faces. To take on the might of the Pawar family in the region, the party is expected to promote the “development work” carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.