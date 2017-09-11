Pilot project on BMC’s new parking policy yet to take off

At least 30 housing societies have submitted applications to the BMC seeking 300-odd dedicated parking spots along roads. (Express Archive) At least 30 housing societies have submitted applications to the BMC seeking 300-odd dedicated parking spots along roads. (Express Archive)

MORE than eight months after the state government gave its go-ahead for a pilot project on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) new parking policy, it is yet to take off in the residential areas of South Mumbai or the administrative A ward as proposed.

At least 30 housing societies have submitted applications to the BMC seeking, as per the policy, to be granted around 300 dedicated parking spots along roads. But neither the traffic department of the Mumbai Police nor the civic body is now willing to take up the responsibility of monitoring the proposed parking system. While municipal officials blame the Traffic Police for the delays in issuing No Objection Certificates to the applications, the latter said they are yet to assess the impact of permitting residents to park on roads at night.

The parking policy, that was drafted more than two years ago and then stayed by the state government when residents’ associations approached the government, involves a system of differential rates for different parts of the city. It is divided into three categories, A, B and C, depending on how crowded an area is.

When the pilot project was announced earlier this year, many residents had opposed several aspects of the policy. Some associations, led by BJP legislator Raj Purohit, met municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta seeking that the proposed parking rates be slashed, 12-hour slots be converted to 24-hour slots and a ward-level committee, including local residents, be constituted to address parking-related complaints. The BMC refused to incorporate any of the suggestions.

After the state government lifted its stay, the BMC said it would start with a pilot project in Colaba, Churchgate and Cuffe Parade.

A senior civic official said applications were sent to the Traffic Department in April. “We have sent multiple reminders, one as recent as last month, but haven’t received any response from them. Without their NOC, we cannot hand out slots to applicants,” said the official. Till date, several housing societies and commercial buildings have submitted applications for dedicated parking slots on the roads.

The traffic police, however, said they are still assessing the impact of allowing people to park vehicles throughout the night (8 am to 8 pm slots) on the roads. The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amitesh Kumar, said: “We are trying to examine the area at night and will have to understand the impact of allowing vehicles to be parked at night. The Metro work in the area has also started and some NOCs for the work also have to be given. We have to ensure that commuters are not affected and also check if there will be conflicts with people who are currently parking in the area.”

Asked about a monitoring system for the new traffic policy, Kumar said the BMC would have to come up with a mechanism. “Monitoring will not be taken up by the Traffic Department. We will conduct a comprehensive study of the whole situation and take decision on whether the NOCs should be issued in the next 15 days,” he said.

BJP legislator Raj Purohit blamed the BMC for the indefinite delay in implementation of the policy. “There is too much lethargy among the BMC officials and no proactive measures have been taken by them. A lot of homework involving survey of the residential areas needed to be done, which hasn’t even been taken up. The vested interest of parking mafia has also contributed to the delay. It is a good initiative and the BMC should have a systematic way of implementing it,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App