Pilot falls victim to credit card fraud, loses Rs 1.5 lakh

A 46-year-old pilot fell victim to suspected credit card fraud, losing Rs 1.5 lakh last week. Police said scamsters fraudulently acquired his card details and withdrew money.

The complainant, Romit Bhaskar Sharma, is a resident of St Anthony Road in Bandra, police said. According to police, the incident took place on March 16, when Sharma got a message on his mobile phone at 4.30 am that Rs 10,000 was withdrawn from his account. He went on to receive nine such messages.

“Initially, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his account through 10 different transactions, so he called the bank officials and asked them to block his debit card. However, later he received five more messages saying another Rs 50,000 were withdrawn,” an officer from Bandra police station said.

Sharma contacted the bank officials again, and was informed that the money was being withdrawn from his credit card. So, he blocked the card.

Police said the complainant only started using a credit card as officials from his bank insisted that he get one. He had acquired credit cards for all his family members, they said.

After the incident, Sharma approached police in Bandra and submitted a complaint on March 17. Following preliminary investigations, police registered a case and began investigating further.

“We are trying to ascertain whether the scamsters withdrew the money from the city. The FIR was registered on Saturday and we have written to the bank seeking more information on the case. We are checking every angle,” an investigating officer said.

