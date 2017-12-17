Pile-up on eastern express highway in Sion: Police search for BMC dumper driver, cleaner

The incident took place around 11 pm, near Highway Apartments on the Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway (File) The incident took place around 11 pm, near Highway Apartments on the Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway (File)

The Sion police are searching for the driver and cleaner of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dumper that had caused a pile-up on the Eastern Express Highway in Sion Friday night leading to a biker sustaining serious injuries. The biker, Dhanraj Chavan (53), a Prabhadevi resident, was rushed to Sion hospital where he is recuperating. The Sion police have registered an FIR and are looking for the duo.

The incident took place around 11 pm, near Highway Apartments on the Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway. The dumper driver, who was reportedly speeding, hit a Scorpio vehicle. The Scorpio hit a Maruti Omni. As a result of the impact, the Omni hit Chavan, who had gone to Powai and was returning to his Prabhadevi home, said Mridula Lad, senior inspector of Sion police station.

After the accident, the driver and the cleaner of the dumper fled. People rushed Chavan, who sustained injuries to his head and knees, to Sion Hospital. Lad said, “He received treatment at the hospital and is out of danger. He will soon be discharged.” She added, “We have seized the dumper and should soon be able to track down the driver and cleaner.” The Sion police registered an FIR against the driver and cleaner, she added.

