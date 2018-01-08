PIL seeks import of banned book on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo) Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo)

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the “arbitrary” ban on import of a book related to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi published in Portugal.

According to the petition, “The book makes an allegation that people in the highest echelons of power were complicit in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.” The PIL has been filed by city-based researcher and trustee of Abhinav Bharat, Pankaj Phadnis.

He has urged the court to quash and set aside a notification dated December 29, 1979, issued by the then Union government banning the import of the book Who Killed Gandhi, authored by Portugal-based writer Lourenco De Sadvandor, over five decades ago.

The government, while banning the import of the book, published in 1963, had claimed it was “poorly researched” and “inflammatory”, the PIL said.

The petition, however, said that the ban was arbitrary, untenable and impeaches upon the fundamental right of speech and thought. Phadnis had last year approached the Supreme Court and filed a Special Leave Petition, seeking a direction to the government to re-investigate the assassination of Gandhi.

The apex court had pointed out difficulties in reinvestigating the murder of Mahatma Gandhi due to the lapse of a substantial length of time since the event.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 12. Meanwhile, the petitioner approached the high court, seeking that a copy of the book be provided to the apex court.

“The issue of reinvestigation of the murder is of greatest significance to the Indian public. The book is possibly the most important resource necessary to conduct the petition filed in the Supreme Court,” the petition claimed.

