PIL seeks implementation of Swaminathan Commission report

A PIL has been filed at the Bombay High Court seeking implementation of recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission that suggests reforms in the interest and improvement of the farming community. The farmers have been protesting in the state for the fifth day on Monday.

The PIL filed by Hemant Patil, the national president of Bharat Against Corruption, pointed out that the national commission on reforms of farmers under the chairmanship of Dr Swaminathan had submitted several reports, the fifth of which has suggestions to achieve inclusive growth. The commission points at working out a strategy for food and nutrition security, sustainability and stability of the farming system, apart from suggesting measures for enhancing the quality and cost competitiveness of farm commodities, and recommending measures for credit, among other steps including marketing.

The PIL says Dr Swaminathan urged the government to accept and implement the farmers commission report with regard to minimum support price for grains, safeguarding interest of small farmers and the increasing risk of taking up agriculture as a profession due to adverse effects of climate change. The PIL is likely to be heard on June 12.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App