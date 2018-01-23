PIL on safety of children: Provide data on permits given to school buses, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed concerns about overcrowded school buses and asked the state to provide data on the number of permits given by the government to the vehicles. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the PTA United Forum, which argued that safety of children had been jeopardised because the state was not insisting upon a common standard agreement between operator and the school.

Justice N H Patil said: “Overcrowding is very risky. Give warning to all, one or two times, third, you cancel

the permit.” Justice Patil asked the government pleader to get information on how many permits are given by the Maharashtra government to school buses, also the old and new rules regarding school buses and whether the rules are valid for one year or five years.

