PIL on potholes: It’s time state monitored poor condition of roads, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it was time the state government stepped in and monitored the poor condition of roads, while hearing suo motu a public interest litigation on the issue of increasing number of potholes on the roads and accidents caused due to them.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice P N Deshmukh said the state government should be answerable since it had the power to take action.

The court was informed that according to the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, a total of 239 complaints of potholes had been received from the city, of which 157 were resolved; while in rest of the state, 555 complaints were received till December 31, of which 477 were pending.

The court also suggested that the traffic police could also play a role in the matter as they “are aware of each and every road that goes through traffic congestion due to potholes”. The traffic police could give feedback to local bodies, the court suggested.

The matter has been kept for for final hearing next week.

