PIL on deferring GST: Bombay High Court reserves order

The Bombay High Court Thursday reserved its order in a matter seeking deferring the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) “till the beginning of the next financial year.”

The court was hearing a PIL by a retired professor, challenging the Centre’s decision to implement the GST in the middle of the financial year. A division bench of justices V K Tahilramani and Sandeep Shinde reserved its order after hearing arguments.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the central government, said that implementation of GST was in “everyone’s interest”, and the decision to implement it had been vetted by the Parliament. “There is no prohibition in law to prevent the government from implementing GST at any point in the year, as long as it has the sanction of the Parliament,” Singh said.

He also informed the court that the union and state governments had created help desks, telephonic helplines, etc. to ensure an easy transition. Singh said the new system involved “a single registration, it was online, transparent, and reduced paperwork.” “Sixty five lakh tax payers had already shifted to the new system,” he said.

Showrooms offer sale

In a bid to avoid a five per cent GST on sarees, some shops have announced their annual sales before the new tax regime kicks in. Roopmilan, a chain of saree showrooms at Marine Lines and Dadar, started its annual sale on June 20. “Usually, we start the sale in mid or end July. But because of the 5 per cent GST, we decided to clear our existing stock by declaring sales ahead of the tax rollout,” said Viren Shah, a director of Roopmilan showrooms.

