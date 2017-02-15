PIL on bidding for Navi Mumbai Airport: Construction won’t be affected, will start within a year, CIDCO tells Bombay High Court

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the bidding process for the proposed construction of the Navi Mumbai Airport, informed the Bombay High Court Tuesday that construction of the airport would not be hampered in any way.

The PIL was filed by Mangesh Vasudev Chavan — an organic agriculturist and a resident of Ratnagiri. Chavan had also raised apprehensions over tenders for the airport being floated without completion of pre-development work.

Appearing for CIDCO, Advocate G S Hegde said, “The main construction work will only be taken up once pre-development work is completed. There will be no further delay.”

According to CIDCO, it has divided the pre-development work into four packages, out of which it has already assigned two packages in terms of flattening the hills in the area and the process of rehabilitation of villagers is already on.

Accepting withdrawal of the petition, the court disposed it of. The High Court said, “The anxiety relating to the petitioner, especially in terms of prayer pertaining to issues which may be raised by any of the prospective bidders, seems to be taken care of and the same will not hamper the construction of the proposed airport,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

Hegde further informed the court that the tender for the airport would be screened through various levels, including the tender evaluation committee, chief secretary and the Cabinet, before it is approved. The process will take six months and the work related to the airport is expected to begin within a year. “Two bidders participated in the tender process for the main construction,” said Hegde.

“In or about 2014, bidders for the Navi Mumbai Airport were shortlisted. It was understood that development would commence after completion or near-completion of pre-development work by CIDCO. However, pre-development work has not been even commenced and parts thereof have not been awarded. There has been no relief and rehabilitation for project-affected persons,” stated the petition.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, which runs the Mumbai and Bengaluru airports, has won the right to build Mumbai’s second airport in Navi Mumbai, beating archrival GMR Infrastructure Ltd.