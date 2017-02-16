Latest News
  • PIL filed before Bombay HC against order banning cellphone use in courtrooms

The penalty for violating the order is confiscation, fines and contempt of court actions.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:February 16, 2017 1:45 am

A PIL has been filed before the Bombay High Court challenging the ban on cellphones in court rooms, stating that such a move will inconvenience honest people.

A notification was issued by the court Monday which stated, “all the parties/litigants and public … are hereby informed that they shall not take mobile phones, cameras or audio/video recording devices and shall not record anything … inside the Court Halls…” The penalty for violating the order is confiscation, fines and contempt of court actions.

