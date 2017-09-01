PIL demands complaint against civic body for death of Dr Amrapurkar

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

A PUBLIC Interest Litigation has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking that a case of negligence be registered against the civic chief and other Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for the death of Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar on August 29. Amrapurkar’s body was found in Worli on Thursday after he fell into an open manhole near his house in Prabhadevi. The PIL, filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, has claimed that Amrapurkar fell into the open manhole as there was no ‘Danger’ sign or barricade near it, a gross negligence on part of the BMC.

“There was no protective measure by the MCGM staff while leaving the spot uncovered specially when it was a busy road and people used to walk on that road regularly near the manhole in question,” the PIL said. Apart from a criminal complaint under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the PIL seeks that an advisory committee be appointed to carry out a detailed inspection of all manholes in the city. It also seeks interim relief in the form of fitting iron grills on all manholes, to prevent such incidents.

Another PIL filed by NGO Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education has sought that city authorities frame “appropriate guidelines” to stop the pollution of coastal waters in Mumbai.

The PIL also seeks that authorities be directed not to discharge sewage into the Mithi river or on the city’s coastline, and to upgrade its sewage treatment plants.

