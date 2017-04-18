PIL accuses group of sexually abusing girls, Bombay HC asks police to probe

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police to probe a case of a group allegedly involved in hypnotising, sexually assaulting and administering drugs to young women and luring them into promiscuous activities. The direction came after a petition was filed by the parents of two girls aged 21 and 23 seeking action against an organisation called Shifu Sunkriti and its members who allegedly sexually and emotionally exploited girls.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing the petition that said despite the parents approaching Malad police station to complaint about the group and its head Sunil Kulkarni, no case had been registered.

The petition said that in November 2015, one of the girls, a law student, got introduced to Kulkarni as a doctor/psychiatrist. She and her sister, a student of architecture, started visiting Kulkarni’s home often. The parents started noticing changes in the girls’ behaviour who became violent and abusive and later left their parents and became part of the group. The organisation’s web page has perverse and explicit articles on sex, objectifying women with lewd details and descriptions, the petition said.

The petitioners said the girls had been manipulated and brainwashed into a sex and drug racket. “This campaign is nothing but a campaign on female sex drive, to attract young girls. The man attracts girls in the age group of 18-25 years and captures their mind to such an extent that they cannot possibly think beyond him. In the process, girls are lead to a total disillusionment and get separated from their parents/ family under the guise of independent living.”

Lawyers of the petitioner, Varsha Bhogle and Sandesh Patil, said there were many cases against Kulkarni for cheating and sexual assault and an inquiry revealed promiscuous activities in his building where girls are held captive. “The parents had approached Malad police but they refused to lodge FIR. It is a case of immoral trafficking, rape, illegal confinement and involves various other charges,” Patil said. Justice More said: “These are serious allegations. The police is taking it lightly. How can the matter be neglected? We want immediate action. A senior official should conduct investigation.” He asked the DCP of Crime Branch to be in court on April 19.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now