Phone number linked to Aadhaar takes police to murder convict on the run

Walmiki, sentenced to life, had escaped from a police van by jumping into a river. Walmiki, sentenced to life, had escaped from a police van by jumping into a river.

An escaped murder convict’s near-perfect disappearance came to a sudden end when investigators found that he had linked his mobile number to his Aadhaar card, and then arrested him after successfully tracking his location through his phone. Now 37, Satish Mahipal Walmiki was was serving his life imprisonment in Nahsik Road Central Jail when he successfully escaped from a police van and jumped into the Godavari river in 2012. On Monday, he was re-arrested.

Convicted to to life imprisonment in 2010 for killing his wife and chopping her body into pieces in Kandivli, Walmiki escaped in September 2012. Having been escorted to Nashik Civil Hospital along with 15 other prisoners, on their return, as the police van slowed down on a bridge, Walmiki pushed the escorting policemen and jumped into the river through a window of the vehicle.

An officer said, “Walmiki jumped from a height of about 60 feet into the river and escaped. Following the incident, two constables were suspended for negligence.” A case was registered with Bhadrakali police station. Since then, the Mumbai police along with the Nashik police were on the lookout for the accused.

Walmiki’s family lived in Naigaum, in the jurisdiction of the Bhoiwada police station, who launched a parallel investigation. An officer said, “During our investigations we learnt that the accused belonged to Uttar Pradesh. A team had already visited his native place but he couldn’t be found there. Later we circulated his pictures along with his name and address among our local informers, following which we got a copy of his Aadhar card.”

Investigators got lucky when they checked whether the absconding convict had linked his mobile number with the Aadhar card. “Through his Aadhar card, we got his mobile number and on tracking his phone his location was found in a small village called Barana in Uttar Pradesh. A team was sent on Sunday, but it was very difficult to get him as the villagers started manhandling our team. However we got hold of him and brought him to Mumbai on Wednesday,” said an officer. The accused was sent to Nashik Central Road jail on Wednesday evening.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya