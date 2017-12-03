Pet fest aims for world record on its Mumbai debut

A pet festival, which will take place in Mumbai later in December, will attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of dogs in one place in India.

Pet Fed Mumbai, set to take place at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on December 16 and 17, is touted as the first festival for pets in the city. “There are many festivals in Mumbai for music, fashion and cars, but none for pets,” said Harshad Khurana of Sky Communications, a spokesperson for the festival. Having become a regular feature in Delhi and Kolkata since 2014, the pet festival heads to Mumbai for the first time in December. “There is no existing record in India yet. We are expecting 3,000 dogs to turn up and set a record in the Limca Book of World Records,” said Khurana.

Akshay Gupta, Pet Fed founder and managing director, said, “We are attempting the record in Delhi and Mumbai this month and all that people need to do is show up.”

The festival has also tied up with NGOs to ensure that owners are educated on how to raise their pets. “The NGOs will make pet-owners aware of places where pets cannot be taken in India, unlike in other countries. We will also be providing education on grooming, food and the right fabrics for pets,” said Khurana.

While there is no registration fee for animals at the festival, owners are required to pay Rs 299 per head to enter. However, Pet Fed will offer free entry to owners of Indian dog breeds. “The aim is to encourage desi breeds. If you are a dog-lover, there should be no discrimination in breeds,” said Khurana. The festivals will also feature stalls where attendees can adopt local dogs. While Pet Fed’s signature events, the talent show and security show, focus on dogs, the Mumbai edition will also feature a fashion show for cats. While there are a number of competitions that owners can register their pets for, the festival will also include a dedicated area where dogs will be allowed to roam free of leashes, the organisers said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App