Pet dog saves owner from knife-wielding attacker, dies

A 13-month-old dog died trying to save his owner from a knife-welding attacker in Antop Hill on Tuesday. The man fled after stabbing the dog but was arrested soon after. The incident took place at Makka Wadi on Tuesday night when the accused Venkatesh Devendra (23) got into an argument with his sister Rosy at their home. The police said the argument resulted in Venkatesh picking up a kitchen knife and attempting to stab Rosy.

“The accused chased his sister, who ran into the home of a neighbour, Sumati Devendra, for help,” said an officer at Antop Hill police station.

The police said Sumati ordered Venkatesh to drop the knife and leave Rosy alone. “The accused was so angry that he charged at the two women intending to stab them,” the officer added.

However, he was thwarted by Sumati’s dog, Lucky, who began to bark at him. “The dog would not let the accused approach the women. Each time the accused attempted to attack, the dog would jump on him ,” said the officer. Venkatesh then stabbed Lucky the next time he jumped on him, the police said.

As Lucky lay seriously wounded, the women raised the alarm and Venkatesh fled. The police said Sumati rushed Lucky to the veterinary hospital in Parel, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Venkatesh was arrested and booked for killing Lucky under Section 429 of the IPC which pertains to killing or maiming an animal. “We are investigating what happened in the house as there are no bite marks found on the body of the accused,” said N. Ambika, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV.

