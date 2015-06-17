PCPNDT Act: Beed doctor couple get four years’ RI

The court sentenced the couple to six months of rigorous imprisonment under each section totalling four years.

Doctors and activists have welcomed the order of L G Pachhe, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Beed, sentencing doctor couple Saraswati and Sudam Munde to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment under eight sections of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The court on Monday sentenced the couple to six months of rigorous imprisonment under each section totalling four years, Advocate Varsha Deshpande, whose NGO was instrumental in exposing the doctor couple, said. The doctor couple are from Parli Vajanath in Beed district.

Deshpande whose NGO Lek Laadki Abhiyan was the first to expose the doctor couple’s wrongdoing at Munde hospital in 2010, said it was a landmark judgement. “We received several complaints on how the hospital thrived on sex determination of foetuses and illegal abortions. We decided to investigate and expose them,” said Deshpande.

Following a sting operation, the authorities had sealed sonography machines, and cancelled the hospital’s licence under the under the PCPNDT and MTP Acts.

