Pay power bill or hand over Nana Nani Park: BMC to collector office

In a letter, the BMC has given an ultimatum to the Mumbai collector office: either pay for the electricity or hand over the prime plot on which the Nana Nani Park is located to the civic body. (Representational) In a letter, the BMC has given an ultimatum to the Mumbai collector office: either pay for the electricity or hand over the prime plot on which the Nana Nani Park is located to the civic body. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it will no longer foot the electricity bill of the Nana Nani Park in Girgaum. In a letter, the BMC has given an ultimatum to the Mumbai collector office: either pay for the electricity or hand over the prime plot on which the Nana Nani Park is located to the civic body.

The park is owned by the Maharashtra government and is maintained by the city collector. The city collector’s office has appointed a contractor, M/s ENARR, as the caretaker of the park. The contractor is responsible for cleanliness and security at the park.

But the electricity meter of the park has been registered under the BMC’s name since 1999. The civic body has paid Rs 35.86 lakh for the electricity at the park from January 1999 to June 2017.

In the letter, the civic body’s D ward (Girgaum, Charni road) has said it will pay the electricity bill of the park only if the ownership of the Nana-Nani park is transferred to BMC. It has asked the collector to hand over possession of the land or register the electricity meter of the park on its name.

The civic body has sent a no-objection certificate (NOC) along with its letter to get the electricity meter transferred in the collectorate’s name.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the D ward Vishwas Mote said, “Even we want to make the park available to residents. But the plot has been maintained by the city collectorate and it is they who should pay for the electricity charges. We don’t mind paying the electric bills if the plot on which the park is located is in our possession. We have clarified this in the letter and have sent an NOC.”

He added, “As of now, we are not aware how and why the meter was registered in our name.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App