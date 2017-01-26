Pawar’s Padma seen as recognition for his work towards agriculture

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

The Padma Vibhushan awarded to Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar is being perceived across party lines as a recognition to his contribution to social and public life. The ruling BJP in the state and the Centre said the award should be perceived beyond the realm of politics. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to Sharad Pawar for Padma Vibhushan.” Congratulatory notes poured in from Congress and Shiv Sena leaders too.

Congress leaders however, said such goodwill gestures indirectly impact politics in the state and the Centre, arguing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pawar’s friendship was no secret and both had stated it in public.

A senior political commentator who has closely followed Pawar’s politics, Bharat Kumar Raut, said, “I believe the award should not be linked to any politics. The award is for Pawar’s contribution in the field of agriculture and cooperative sectors. Nobody can question the immense work and knowledge of Pawar in these sectors.”

Pawar who parted ways with Congress to form his own party in 1999, also shared very cordial relations with NDA government during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. The NDA had made Pawar the chairman of the National Disaster Management Task Force. The BJP leader late Pramod Mahajan also shared good relations with Pawar.

Notwithstanding the stated aim and objective behind the award, a larger question discussed in corridors of power is how will it impact the relations between BJP and NCP ahead?

A state NCP leader told The Indian Express, “Pawar is our guide and inspiration. The NCP is a separate party and we would maintain our distance with the BJP. We have ideological differences. But where the centre and state moot policies which conform to our politics we will always support.”

After the 2014 Assembly elections the NCP suo motu declared its support to the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena stepped in to provide the stability to the government, which was falling short of 22 seats, to reach the half way mark of 144 out of total 288 seats.

The NCP’s goodwill provides a cushion to the BJP government and keeps the Sena on tenterhooks. It is believed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s government has plan B and plan C ready in case Sena pulls out support post BMC polls.

The BJP, which does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, always finds support from regional forces like NCP and others crucial to fight the Congress. Pawar’s network with regional parties across the country can also work to Modi’s advantage on critical policy decisions.

The only problem BJP had with NCP in the state is related to corruption. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating against NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare. Sources in the BJP said the Fadnavis government would not compromise on corruption.