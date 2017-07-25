Patient leaps to death from 8th floor of hospital

Representational Image Representational Image

A patient admitted to Seven Hills Hospital died on Monday morning after jumping from the eighth floor corridor, days after undergoing a successful surgery. The deceased, 57-year-old Ramsurat Jaiswal, leaped from the eighth floor corridor at 10 am after walking down the hallway accompanied by his son. Jaiswal, an autorickshaw driver living in Jogeshwari West, was admitted to the Andheri East hospital on July 14 to undergo a heart bypass surgery under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Dr Chaitanya Shete conducted a coronary artery bypass graft surgery on Jaiswal on July 19. According to the statement released by hospital superintendent Dr Raj Karva, Jaiswal was kept under observation in the ICU for two days before being shifted to a ward on July 22, where his wife and son tended to him throughout the day.

The hospital added that until Monday, Jaiswal had an uneventful recovery and that he was progressing satisfactorily. “In between these days, staff attendant did hear about some acrimonious discussions between patient & his attendants (wife and son),” the hospital added in its statement.

On Monday, the hospital said, Jaiswal dressed himself, drank tea and went into the corridor with his son to walk, as per the doctor’s post-operartive instructions. “The deceased climbed over the glass railing of the corridor and jumped before his son could react,” said N D Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X.

The hospital said an emergency team rushed Jaiswal to the ICU but after efforts to revive were unsuccessful, he was declared dead at 10.40 am. Reddy added Jaiswal was troubled after the surgery and had been fearful about his ability to work and earn.

