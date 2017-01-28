Patient confined in hospital for not clearing bill; human rights panel issues notice to police for not registering case

Shanta’s husband Gopal Singh Gariya (46) had to quit his job three months ago to look after her. (Source: Deepak Joshi) Shanta’s husband Gopal Singh Gariya (46) had to quit his job three months ago to look after her. (Source: Deepak Joshi)

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Indian Express about a Dombivli resident who was confined in a private hospital for over 50 days for not paying the entire bill, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has issued a notice to the Kalyan police for not registering a case against the hospital that stationed a security guard for weeks to prevent the patient from fleeing.

On Wednesday, the commission summoned the Kalyan police at a hearing to submit their report on why the patient’s complaint was not registered. Observing that there was human rights violation when Gopal Singh Gariya, the patient’s husband, had approached the Mahatma Phule police station, Justice M A Sayed said a First Information Report should be filed in the case.

Shanta Gopal Singh (43) was admitted to Shree Devi hospital on August 28, 2016, following a road accident that left her with a leg injury. She underwent three major surgeries at the hospital where doctors operated on her entire right leg , including a procedure of plastic surgery. The bill totalled Rs 6.85 lakh by November 4, 2016.

“I did not have that much money to pay. I had been told that the bill would be around Rs 2 lakh when her treatment began,” said Gariya.

The hospital refused to discharge his wife until he cleared the entire bill and kept her confined for 50 days until December last year, after her treatment was over. Gariya visited the Mahatma Phule police station to file a complaint against the hospital but was told by the police that they could not help. “They asked me to pay the entire bill… despite an undertaking to pay the bill in a few weeks,” Gariya said.

The hospital later waived off some amount and discharged Shanta on the promise that Gariya would pay the entire amount in some days. He is now approaching trusts to aid him. “Since Shree Devi hospital is a private institution, it falls out of MSHRC’s purview to issue a notice,” said Justice Sayed.

The Dombivli resident has been able to pay off less than Rs 2 lakh till now through various trusts. The MSHRC observed that while a private hospital should not forcefully detain patients, the police were also at fault for failing to perform their duties.

The deputy commissioner of police in Kalyan has now been asked to investigate and submit a report on the matter to the commission for further inquiry.