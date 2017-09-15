Passengers who ‘misbehaved’ with woman taken off train, case registered

A woman passenger was allegedly assaulted on a Mumbai local train over a seat (Representational Image) A woman passenger was allegedly assaulted on a Mumbai local train over a seat (Representational Image)

A day after a woman passenger was allegedly assaulted on a local train over a seat, the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Thursday caught the offenders and issued them a stern warning. A non-cognisable offence was registered against them.

Charumati Velhad (54), who travels regularly between Dombivali and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), had complained against a group of commuters who misbehaved with her on Wednesday. Charumati alleged she was not allowed to board the local to Kalyan at Dombivali station by the group.

“As I find it tough to board the local at Dombivali station due to the heavy rush, I usually take the 8.36 am Down local to Kalyan and, from there, travel by the same train to CSMT. On Wednesday, the passengers asked me to get off the local, saying I cannot take the train if I have to change at Kalyan. They threw away my bag and misbehaved with me. The same group of women had picked a fight with me on this issue a few days back too,” said Velhad, a senior bank employee who works at CST.

Velhad, along with a few other women commuters, lodged a complaint with the CST GRP on Wednesday. A GRP and RPF team on Thursday boarded the train and escorted the erring passengers out of the train.

“A non-cognisable offence was registered against the group for misbehaving with Velhad. We also counselled them over ganging up against someone for a petty issue like a seat. A strict warning was issued to them,” said a senior GRP officer.

Officers said they would take action against passengers who bully others over seats in compartments. “We have decided to act strictly against such bullies. Strong action will be taken against them if commuters come and raise their voice against being inconvenienced,” said Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, GRP (CR).

