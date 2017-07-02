Pasha Patel to head Maharashtra agriculture commission

The state government on Saturday appointed Pasha Patel as chairman of the State Commission for Agriculture and Prices. Patel is a senior leader who was perceived in the BJP as a close aide of late former Union minister Gopinath Munde.

The decision comes a week after state government declared Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver.

The appointment is significant in wake of unrest and demand from various farmers representatives seeking better remuneration for the farmers’ goods in state. The role of the commission is recommendatory as the decisions on minimu support price is taken by the centre.

