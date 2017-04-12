‘Parties fail to raise issues that appeared in manifesto’

MAJOR issues that were featured in the manifesto of political parties during the recently held civic elections did not appear to have been taken up by corporators of parties, as they have asked very few questions on the issues in the House in the past five years, according to a report released by the Praja Foundation, an NGO.The report shows that one out of every six questions asked by the corporators were on naming and renaming of roads and chowks in the past five years.

Although the BJP has emphasised affordable housing and no street tax on new roads, the party’s corporators asked only four and six questions respectively on it in the last five years. The BJP corporators asked only 18 questions even though the party promised to unveil a policy for making city roads pothole free, the report said.

Similarly, the Shiv Sena’s major promise of property tax waiver for houses less than 500 sq ft was reflected in only five questions by the party corporators in the past five years. Sena corporators asked only three questions on the ‘road tendering’, the report said .

“The data showed that in several cases, political parties dwelt extensively on issues in their election campaign and manifestos while showing little concern for the same issues in the years preceding the election. This indicates the lack of intention to deliver on their promises,” said Milind Mhaske, project director at Praja Foundation.

The organisation would track data to gauge to what extent political parties are serious about the claims they make, he said. “The data shows misplaced priorities of corporators. The corporators seem to believe that for the ordinary citizen, the sign board on the road is more important than the potholes,” said Mhaske adding the spurt in number of questions on naming and renaming in 2016 could have been due to the approaching elections.

