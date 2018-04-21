Parsi Dairy Farm co-owner held for forgery, breach of trust

. An officer said, “We are interrogating him to find out how he forged the power of attorney and who else had helped him in doing that. More people are likely to be named in the FIR. We have his custody till April 23.” (Representational Image) . An officer said, “We are interrogating him to find out how he forged the power of attorney and who else had helped him in doing that. More people are likely to be named in the FIR. We have his custody till April 23.” (Representational Image)

MUMBAI POLICE on Thursday arrested one of the partners of the Parsi Dairy Farm on charges of cheating, forgery, breach of trust and criminal intimidation. Urvaksh Hoyvoy (55) was arrested from his Palghar farmhouse on Wednesday night. Police are interrogating him to find out if anyone else was involved in the alleged crime.

Meher Patel, along with other partners of the Parsi Dairy Farm, had alleged that Hoyvoy forged the power of attorney (PoA) and usurped a 300-acre family-owned plot of land.

The partners further alleged that Hoyvoy had converted the agricultural land into non-agricultural land that could then be developed. The complaint alleged that portions of the land were then sold off to developers without the knowledge of the partners.

Following the complaint, the Azad Maidan police registered an FIR and arrested the 55-year-old. An officer said, “We are interrogating him to find out how he forged the power of attorney and who else had helped him in doing that. More people are likely to be named in the FIR. We have his custody till April 23.” The police remained tight-lipped about what he had revealed in the interrogation so far. An officer added that in addition to Hoyvoy, the partners had also named his wife and a Surat-based developer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App