Parel-Elphinstone Road stations: Army to complete work on foot overbridge today

Four months after 23 commuters were killed in the stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station on the Western Railway, the Bombay Sappers (Bombay Engineering Group and Company, of the Indian Army) will complete the work on the alternative bridge at Parel station by Sunday. The bridge was partially (more than half) launched on Saturday. “The bridge is 70-metre long and 3.9-metre wide… It had to be laid in three spans. The first two spans were laid on Saturday. We will lay the last span on Sunday morning,” said Brigadier Dhiraj Mohan from the Bombay Sappers.

The Army has constructed the bridge on the northern side of Parel station, connecting the flower market on the western side of Elphinstone Road station. The bridge is likely to be commissioned in next 15 days. Once opened to public, commuters will have an alternative bridge between Parel and Elphinstone Road stations, besides the existing one. The stampede on September 29 last year that claimed 23 lives and left 39 others injured had taken place on the existing bridge. After the entire bridge is launched, civil contractors will make the staircases of the bridge. The Army will also prepare the canopy (shade above the bridge) of the bride. The total cost of the bridge is slated to be Rs 8 crore, said an official.

The Army was roped in to make three foot overbridges at Parel-Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali stations. While the bridges are likely to be completed by January 31, 2018, the Elphinstone Road station bridge will be commissioned by February 15, said Brigadier Mohan. The Ambivali bridge, which was launched on January 18, will be open to public on January 31.

“A platoon of 25-30 soldiers was deployed for the construction of each bridge. In the later days, a team of specialist officers also joined in to supervise the construction of the bridges. We invested sufficient amount of time in planning. The official work on construction of the bridges started on November 20 and we managed to complete the work within two months” added Brigadier Mohan.

The Army has constructed ‘Bailey’ bridges, which require pre-fabricated spans made of high tensile steel. The spans are then assembled together to construct the bridge, a method different from that used by civil authorities and railways. “The cost of making these bridges is 15-20 per cent higher than the cost of bridges built by Railways. However, the ‘Bailey’ bridges built by the Army take lesser time,” said Brigadier Mohan.

For the Army, co-ordinating with the Indian Railways and using military equipment for civil work formed the major challenges, Brigadier Mohan said, adding that the bridges could be used for as many as 40-50 years and can take heavy load. “The railways also took time in discussing its future action of plan with us. We gave 200 per cent efforts in completing the work on the bridges after the planning was done,” said Brigadier Mohan.

The Currey Road station bridge will be launched on February 4. The Railways has announced a mega block on the same day in order to launch another foot overbridge between Parel and Elphinstone Road stations. The cost of making the three bridges by the Army is around Rs 18 crore, said Brigadier Mohan. Commuters using Elphinstone Road station said they were happy to see the Army work on the alternative bridge. “It is nice that we are getting an alternative bridge to commute between two stations. The existing one remains crowded in peak hours. The Army is doing the job of the railways,” said Amit Gupta, a regular commuter.

