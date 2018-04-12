‘Parcel bomb’ case: Ammonium nitrate was used as explosive, says FSL report

On March 10, a low-intensity bomb went off at a courier office in Maliwada area in Ahmednagar after a curious employee opened a parcel meant for Nahar when he heard some sound buzzing from the packed box and plugged the ‘radio device’. (File) On March 10, a low-intensity bomb went off at a courier office in Maliwada area in Ahmednagar after a curious employee opened a parcel meant for Nahar when he heard some sound buzzing from the packed box and plugged the ‘radio device’. (File)

THE KALINA Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has concluded that the ‘crude bomb’ in a parcel addressed to Pune-based social activist Sanjay Nahar contained ammonium nitrate. The report has been forwarded to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad which is now probing the ‘parcel’ bomb case.

A white crystal solid, ammonium nitrate is commonly used to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) generally used by terrorist organisations while assembling explosives. “The samples confirm that ammonium nitrate was used in making the IED. The report has been submitted to the Maharashtra ATS, the agency probing the case,” said a senior official from the forensic department who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On March 10, a low-intensity bomb went off at a courier office in Maliwada area in Ahmednagar after a curious employee opened a parcel meant for Nahar when he heard some sound buzzing from the packed box and plugged the ‘radio device’.

The police had recovered an iron pipe with white powder along with an extension board made of fibre. Also, some parts of a switch circuit and wires were recovered. The white powder was analysed by the Kalina FSL and is concluded to be ammonium nitrate.

Meanwhile, investigators are probing if it was case of a ‘dry run’ before the perpetrators carried out their actual plan. “We suspect that while the IED was meant for Nahar, this could be a dry run to see if it manages to reach him. This IED wasn’t strong enough to cause maximum impact. One of the angles being probed is to find if it was a dry run,” said an official privy to the probe detail who refused to divulge more.

Two persons were injured in the blast caused by explosive hidden inside a portable radio. The parcel was meant to be delivered to the Pune-based office of Nahar who runs an NGO, Sarhad that undertakes humanitarian work in the form of providing rehabilitation and relief to children left orphaned due to the violence in the Valley. The case which was initially with the Ahmednagar Police has been transferred to the Maharashtra ATS to probe if any individual or a module was planning to attack Nahar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App