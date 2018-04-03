Paper Leak: Mumbai Police arrests exam supervisor

An exam supervisor was arrested by the Mumbai Police Monday in connection with the leak of the SSC History and Political Science question papers last month. The accused, Prashant Dhotre (23), was allegedly brought in to supervise the exams at Mumbra’s Kiddies Paradise High School by the main accused, Firoz Khan, a Maths teacher employed there. Police said, along with Khan, Dhotre also illegally opened sealed packets containing questions papers, took pictures and sent them to students enrolled at Khan’s coaching class in Mumbra.

Sub Inspector Daya Nayak of Amboli police station, who is investigating the case, arrested Dhotre on Monday. “The accused did not pursue his education after failing in class 11. He was brought in to supervise exams on Khan’s endorsement and the school did not conduct any background check on him,” said a senior police official.

This is the fifth arrest made by the police since eight students were found in possession of paper at M. V. M. Swami Muktanand High School in Veera Desai Road, Andheri West last month.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App