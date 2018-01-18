Panvel water pipeline bursts: 32-year-old woman dies after scooter skids off road

A woman died on Wednesday when the scooter she was riding skidded off the road after a water supply pipeline burst near Chinchwada in Panvel. The woman was crossing the road on her two-wheeler when the pipeline burst, sources said. Bad roads, water and construction debris along the road led to the accident, police said.

Panvel resident, Sujata Patil (32), was on the road connecting Chinchwada and Wadghar when a Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water pipeline burst and flooded the area. “She was riding and the road was slippery with water and mud. When she reached the source of the water, she lost balance and fell near a roadside ditch where construction was in progress. When she was taken to a local hospital, she was declared dead,” said an official from Panvel police station. According to eyewitnesses, Patil was alone on her scooter.

Senior Inspector Vinod Chavan said: “It (the accident) cannot be blamed on the water pipeline bursting. But we are investigating the matter and will lodge a case against whoever caused it.”

