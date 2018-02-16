Pansare murder: New suspects have been identified, CID tells Bombay HC

In a sealed envelope, he submitted a progress report on the investigation. Mundargi informed the court that while some individuals had recently been identified as accused, investigators were waiting for “concrete” information. In a sealed envelope, he submitted a progress report on the investigation. Mundargi informed the court that while some individuals had recently been identified as accused, investigators were waiting for “concrete” information.

‘The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court (HC) it had identified some new individuals as accused in the murder of rationalist Govind Pansare. While the CID said their identities were still being ascertained, the HC said: “You (CID) have to sit and outsmart them.” Ashok Mundargi, special counsel for the CID, made a statement before the court that a lot of progress had been made in the case. “There are five different teams, apart from the CBI, for investigation. Private individuals have also been roped in,” Mundargi told the court.

In a sealed envelope, he submitted a progress report on the investigation. Mundargi informed the court that while some individuals had recently been identified as accused, investigators were waiting for “concrete” information. “The agencies are finding it difficult to trace them because some have changed their residential addresses, identities and phone number,” he said.



Dabholkar case

In the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, the CBI informed the HC that they had found many of the accused who have changed their phone numbers were accessing other numbers illegally. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said the CBI was working on clues on the location of the accused from phone conversations.

Justice S C Dharmadhikari told the probe agencies: “Do not shy away from getting the latest technology on the ground for lack of funds.” The High Court said it would pass necessary orders for provision of funds to the investigating agencies if they so inform the court. Abhay Nevagi, advocate for the families of Pansare and Dabholkar, told the court there is a mobile tracking technology that provides the exact location of the person using it. Nevagi claimed the technology made by an Indian was being used by Scotland Yard. Justice Dharmadhikari asked Nevagi to file an affidavit providing information on the name of the person who created the technology, its use and way to access it.

The HC suggested the CBI and CID seek assistance from the National Investigation Agency. It also directed the agencies to submit reports on the progress made in the two cases by March 1. Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune while Pansare was killed on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and died four days later.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App