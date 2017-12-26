Meet Pannalal from Aurangabad, the donkey on a ‘mission to foretell people’s fortunes’

Two-and-a-half-year-old Pannalal is a trained performer. Amit Chakravarty Two-and-a-half-year-old Pannalal is a trained performer. Amit Chakravarty

NOT FAR from suburban malls and multiplexes in Malad, jousting with the lure of tinseltown, is an entertainer who is part of a 20-year tradition of an itinerant family based in Aurangabad. Meet Pannalal, the donkey, who enters the ring as a crowd gathers around in a makeshift fun-fair that draws several thousand people from the suburbs and slums around Malvani.

Pannalal is no ordinary donkey, the crowd is informed. He’s on a mission to foretell people’s future, locate a child in a crowd, or an old person, or a person wearing a red shirt and a cap. Sometimes Pannalal’s handler will even ask him to locate a person in the crowd who hasn’t bathed for two days, the results of which always provide uproarious laughter.

When Pannalal “foretells visitors’ fortunes”, his handler Akbar Khan stands in the middle of the ring asking questions. Pannalal circles around, occasionally stopping to answer Khan’s questions about what the future holds by halting in his heels or pointing his ears in the direction of a man in the crowd or other gestures.

The Khans, who live in Aurangabad, used to take their donkey to far-flung places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Goa. However, arranging the finances and logistics have proved to be a problem lately, and they now travel with their wandering virtuoso pet to fairs and exhibitions in rural areas around Maharashtra or in far-flung suburbs of big cities.

The Khans have been running their show for around 20 years. Earlier, the show comprised some rides and a magic performance. Then, in Sangli’s Bita village, Akbar Khan came across a female donkey which gave way to his vehicle when he honked. He managed to find owner and asked for her donkey.

Pannalal, now two-and-a-half years old, is a trained performer. In fact, his performance replaced the magic show that wasn’t doing very well at the fair. The current Pannalal is the fourth donkey to play the part, after three other donkeys passed away.

The Khans say they look out for young foals whenever they require a new Pannalal, and then train it. “Baby donkeys can walk and feed themselves by the age of two months. Initially, we make a circle with a rope and we train them to walk inside it, recognise objects like spectacles, colours, odours, differentiate young people from old, men from women. It is not different from how a human child learns,” says Nadeem Khan, Akbar’s son.

“A baby donkey is the cutest thing in the world,” he said, adding, “We use feeding bottles to feed them just like we use for our babies. Pannalal recognises people by their scent, that’s how we train them.” Times are tough for families travelling with performing animals, the Khans concede. The number of such carnivals is on the wane and there are other entertainment avenues for people, even in small towns. Sustaining these acts, while profits diminish, is difficult, they say. Nevertheless, the Khans have countless stories to tell.

One funny incident took place at the Mapusa Fair in Goa, said Nadeem. A woman came with her family, insisting she wanted to conduct a puja of Pannalal. “She said at an earlier fair that the donkey had assured her she’d get a good marital home, and she was happy enough after her wedding to want to thank the donkey,” Nadeem said, adding that he found the request strange, but was happy to accept the sweets offered by the family.

“Pannalal is no God, but he’s an intelligent performer. And we can’t say if his predictions are ever correct, but we assure you that Pannalal guarantees full entertainment. People get their money’s worth. We are entertainers at the end of the day,” Nadeem added. amit.chakravarty@expressindia.com

