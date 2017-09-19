Pankaja Munde asks zilla parishads to conduct ‘krishi sabhas’

Munde also asked the officials to encourage group farming. Munde also asked the officials to encourage group farming.

The state government has instructed all zilla parishads to conduct ‘krishi sabha’ in the villages during the rural welfare and cleanliness drive between October 1 and October 15.

In a meeting with zilla parishad officials, Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde asked the officials to conduct an independent meeting for krishi sabha to discuss the agriculture-related issues of the villages. “Water budgeting should be done for the villages. Based on the availability of the water, the crop pattern should be decided. Water and crop management should be planned in the meeting,” she said.

Munde also asked the officials to encourage group farming. Proper guidelines should be prepared for the krishi sabhas in consultation with the agricultural department of the state government, she said.

