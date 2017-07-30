Panjabrao Deshmukh KRishi Vidyapeeth: Governor terminates services of V-C Dr Raviprakash G Dani

The Vice-Chancellor of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, was on Saturday removed from his post on the grounds that he was “not a citizen of India”. Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the state, Vidyasagar Rao, terminated the services of Dr Raviprakash G Dani.

An official statement issued by Raj Bhavan said, “The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the state, Vidyasagar Rao, on Saturday (July 29) terminated the services of Dr Raviprakash G Dani as the vice chancellor of the Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola with immediate effect on the grounds of his not being a citizen of India.”

According to the Governor’s office, “The decision to remove Dr Dani from the post of V-C was taken after obtaining the opinion of the law and judiciary department of the government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of External Affairs.” Dani could not be reached for comments.

Dani was appointed as V-C in August 2012 for a term of five years. According to officials requesting anonymity, “The appointment of Dr Dani was done by the Congress-NCP government (2012).”

Ruling out any politics in the matter, officials said, “Even after the BJP government came to power, Dr Dani’s services were continued.” However, there were complaints received by the government questioning the appointment as he was not a citizen of India, they said.

After receiving the complaints, the Governor’s office probed the matter. Based on the report and confirmation that he was not a citizen of India, the Governor took the decision to terminate his services, sources said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App