Panel to decide over ban on scented suparis

A one-member committee led by Medical Education Secretary Sanjay Deshmukh has been set up to decide whether to legalise scented supari or not. The move comes after health activists and oncologists criticised the state government’s decision to lift the ban on scented supari or areca nut.

On July 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a notification, saying it will continue another year-long ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco in flavoured, scented or mixed form. Scented areca nut has, however, been permitted as an exception, as the state government had claimed that it needs to study scientific validation of whether areca nut contains cancerous substance. Areca nut when mixed with flavoured tobacco is called paan masala. It is also used as gutkha when mixed with raw tobacco.

The FDA had imposed a ban on tobacco and related products — khaini, zarda, paan masala and flavoured tobacco — five years ago. “We will take representations from both the sides and decide by the end of this month,” said Deshmukh, who recently replaced Rajagopal Deora as the new medical education secretary.

“In 2012, the Maharashtra government banned areca nut after going through enough scientific evidence that its consumption is cancerous. Why has a committee been set up now to validate the same findings,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, head and neck oncologist, Tata Hospital. Health experts are set to give a representation to medical education department to challenge the decision.

Currently, 26 states and five union territories have banned gutkha or paan masala. According to FDA, in Maharashtra, stock containing tobacco or related products worth Rs 106.98 crore has been seized since 2012.

An FDA report claims that in the last six months of 2016, 859 cases of pro-oral and oral cancer have been recorded due to consumption of tobacco, kharra and gutka. Maharashtra was the first state to ban tobacco in July 2012. “The epidemic of mouth cancer cannot be curtailed without a comprehensive prohibition of selling these lethal products freely as packaged mouth fresheners,” said Ashok Dhoble, secretary, Indian Dental Association.

Before the ban, according to Global Adult tobacco survey of 2010, 27.6 per cent, or at least 2 crore, people consumed smokeless tobacco in various forms. In Tata Hospital, 56 per cent (16,916) of cancer cases were due to tobacco consumption in 2015. “Until the ban covers all products, we cannot expect oral cancers to be prevented,” said Dr Chaturvedi.

