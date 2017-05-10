Panel to curb wastage of farm produce

With the objective of curbing the increasing wastage of agricultural produce, the Mahara-shtra government has decided to set up an expert committee to study the problem and recommend measures. The journey of farm produce from farmland to urban vegetable markets witnesses a nearly 30 per cent wastage. This means a farmer who takes 100 kg of produce to the market ends up being paid for only 70 to 75 kg, with 20 to 25 per cent of the goods getting damaged in handling and on account of improper or inadequate storage facilities. “Various studies have shown that due to absence of effective storage systems and the handling of the produce by a number of players who are of the distribution chain sees spoilage of the produce and loss the a farmer. In order to stop this and find ways of how his returns can be optimised, the government has decided to set up a committee to look into the issue,” said a state government official. Farmers have always factored this wastage into their prices. However, with rising competition and global attempts to ensure stoppage of food wastage, there has been a growing demand to cut these losses.

