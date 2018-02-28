Panel headed by ex-judge to probe mill land misuse, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: “Apart from these policy changes to help developers and mill owners, the Congress-NCP also provided additional FSI under the IT policy.” (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: “Apart from these policy changes to help developers and mill owners, the Congress-NCP also provided additional FSI under the IT policy.” (Express File Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday cracked the whip on misuse of mill land across Mumbai by announcing a committee chaired by a retired judge to conduct thorough investigations, to be followed by stern action and recovery of funds from violators. A new policy will be in place shortly.

Fadnavis told the Assembly, “An in-depth inquiry would be conducted, led by a retired justice of the High Court, a town planner, architect and member of urban development department to audit the violations in mill land use.” In cases where violations have happened, the government will recover the funds and take action, he said.

“The Congress-NCP government was responsible for blatant misuse of mill land. It was a scam. They helped the developers and deprived the mill workers the right to houses,” the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said: “Under the new Information Technology (IT) policy, the Congress and NCP government allowed additional floor space index (FSI). But it has come to the notice that the additional FSI was used for other commercial purposes, thus violating the norms.”

He added, “In 1999, when the decision was taken to open mill land for development, it was decided one-third of the land would be given to Mhada (Maharashtra Housing and Urban Development Authority), one-third to BMC and one-third to the mill owner for development.

However, in 2001, the Congress-NCP government revised its old policy saying the one-third land to Mhada and one third to BMC should be given from the vacant land. It was a ploy to deprive the land share to Mhada and BMC. And by retaining the larger land parcel it helped to benefit the developers and mill owners for commercial exploitation.”

Fadnavis said: “Apart from these policy changes to help developers and mill owners, the Congress-NCP also provided additional FSI under the IT policy. But in reality, the majority of cases saw it was misused for commercial business other than the IT sector.” He added: “The committee will conduct the investigation and audit each and every case to find out the misuse of additional FSI under the IT policy. The government will recover the funds and take action against those responsible.”

He said, “In 2007, the Congress-NCP government gave FSI of 95,000 sq mt for IT. But the entire land was misused for commercial businesses.” He said: “Our government will not tolerate such grave misuse of mill land. We have undertaken course corrections in mill land policies. We have made it mandatory that whenever mill land is opened for development, one-third of the total land area should be given to Mhada for building houses, one-third to BMC for infrastructure and related structures and one-third should be retained by the mill owner for private development.

Indicating that the previous Congress-NCP government had misused mill land across all the mills, the chief minister noted that “now we are left with only mills under National Textile Corporation (NTC) for development”. He reassured the House that his government was committed to provide houses to the mill workers on the NTC land.

Fadnavis’s reply was to a query by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who through a calling attention motion, raised the issue related to the Kamala Mill fire that killed 14 persons. Bhatkhalkar demanded to know what action the government proposed to take following violation of land use and non-compliance of fire safety in commercial places which came up on mill land.

Another BJP MLA, Ashish Shelar, pointed there was a huge scam of Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore through changes in land use under the IT policy on mill land between 2001 and 2012.

