Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll: Setback to BJP, Vanaga’s wife, sons join Shiv Sena

AHEAD OF the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll, the wife and two sons of late BJP MP from Palghar, Chintaman Vanaga, joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday. However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, after welcoming the Vanaga family into the party fold, said the party is yet to take a call on whether to contest the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypolls on May 28.

Sena leaders said Jayashree Chintaman Vanaga and her two sons — Srinivas and Prafulla — joined the party, alleging injustice by the BJP. The Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll has been necessitated following the sudden demise of Vanaga in January. An old BJP loyalist, Vanaga is credited with helping the party increase its reach in the tribal belt in Dahanu and Palghar. The last day to file nominations for the by polls is May 10. “Chintaman Vanaga had given 35 years to the party to increase its base in the tribal belt. The BJP leadership has abandoned us. We had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Raosaheb Danve but they didn’t give us time. It is an injustice to us,” said Jayashree Vanaga.

Speaking on the occasion, Uddhav said: “We have welcomed the Vanaga family into the party and have respect for Chintaman Vanaga. The Shiv Sainiks in Palghar had expressed their desire to contest the Palghar bypoll. I had told them that we will think about whether we should contest the bypoll or gear up for the Assembly polls in 2019. As the Vanaga family has joined us, the situation has taken a new turn. But they haven’t demanded anything and we will collectively take a decision on this.” He said Sena has not entered into an alliance with the BJP for the six seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. “We have fielded candidates where we can win,” said Uddhav.

