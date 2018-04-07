Palghar: Girl jumps from terrace

A 12-year-old girl jumped from the fourth floor terrace of a building, allegedly trying to escape a man who followed her from the street to her house in Tulinj in Palghar district. While the police are trying to identify the accused, the girl is recuperating in Nair Hospital, sources said.

According to Tulinj police, the incident took place on April 3. “The girl was spotted on the terrace of a three-storey building by some autorickshaw mechanics. She was shouting for help and the mechanics used a stretchable cloth to save her when she jumped,” said a senior officer from Tulinj police station. “The girl has fractures but is out of danger. We took her statement while she was in hospital,” he said.

An officer privy to the investigation said: “She has said she was walking on the street when a man started following her. She asked him to stop and when he didn’t, she ran inside the building and then upstairs. But the man kept following her. She then reached the edge of the terrace and started shouting for help, after which she jumped.” A senior officer said: “We have lodged an FIR against the unknown person under relevant sections and will arrest him soon.”

