Palghar bypoll: Yogi Adityanath, Uddhav Thackeray face-off raises poll fervour

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally at Virar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Dilpi Kagda) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally at Virar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Dilpi Kagda)

CAMPAIGNING FOR the Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar constituency intensified on Wednesday with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s bickering ally, Uddhav Thackeray, squaring up against each other.

With the BJP still smarting over Shiv Sena’s move to field former BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga’s son, Shrinivas, for the bypoll, Adityanath, who was campaigning in Virar, launched a blistering attack against Thackeray’s party.

“The Shiv Sena takes (Maratha warrior king) Chatrapati Shivaji’s name, but behaves like Afzalkhan,” he said in an obvious reference to Shiv Sena’s “backstabbing”.

The bypoll, which is to take place on May 28, was necessitated by Chintam Wanaga’s sudden demise. Shrinivas had earlier defected to the Sena just before the BJP was to nominate a candidate for the bypoll, and fielded him as its own.

Beginning his speech in Marathi, Adityanath even invoked Bal Thackeray (Uddhav’s father) in a further bid to reach out to Hindutva hardliners. “Balasaheb Thackeray’s soul would be deeply pained and hurt today. He would never have indulged in such backstabbing,” he quipped.

A few kilometres away, Uddhav starred in a Shiv Sena election campaign in Vasai, where he countered the priest-turned-politician. “Yogi (Adityanath) should stop coming here and giving sermons on development, when he could do nothing to prevent child deaths in Gorakhpur’s hospitals.”

Keen to appropriate Chintaman Wanaga’s legacy in the constituency, he went on to describe how the BJP had ill-treated the Wanaga family and ignored Palghar’s development.

Firing another salvo at Adityanath, Uddhav labelled him as a “hired” election campaigner. “The BJP could not find a candidate from the party to contest the poll; it does not have a local campaigner either. It is forced to import campaigners from other states,” he said.

To ensure that the sympathy vote following Chintaman Wanaga’s demise comes to the BJP, Adityanath, meanwhile, praised his work and efforts for the constituency. “He (Chintaman Wanaga) was also a personal friend,” he said.

The BJP has fielded former Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Gavit, who had defected from the Congress days before the last day of filing nomination for the bypoll. The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded former party MP Damu Shingada.

