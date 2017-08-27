Palgarh: Four held after police bust mephedrone manufacturing unit, seize 2 kg of drugs

The trio has been remanded to police custody until September 1, the police said. The trio has been remanded to police custody until September 1, the police said.

A Mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted by the police in Palghar district on Friday. The police have arrested four persons and seized nearly 2 kg of mephedrone from them. The crackdown began following the arrest of 27-year-old Nadeem Shaikh near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West on August 21 after the police received information that he would be supplying one kg of mephedrone there to local drug peddlers.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, said the trail of the drugs seized from Shaikh led the police to Dahanu, where it was being synthesised in a small room. Police Sub Inspector Daya Nayak and a team of officers from Amboli police station raided the room on Friday along with the Palghar police and arrested three men. The accused have been identified as Valsad native Sanyal Bane (33) alias Sunny, Baba Gafoor Chaudhary (37) alias Anwar of Dahanu and Daman native Ahmad Abdul Rauf (41).

The police said the trio had rented a room in Dahanu’s Banwadi locality and had been synthesising mephedrone in the premises for the past four months. Dahiya added that various chemicals and other equipment required to manufacture the drug too have been seized from the room. The police also seized 900 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 18 lakh and Rs 65,000 in cash from them.

The police added that Bane is a Science graduate and knew the process to manufacture mephedrone. The trio has been remanded to police custody until September 1, the police said. Dahiya added that Shaikh would procure mephedrone from the fellow accused in Dahanu and sell it to drug peddlers across Mumbai.

