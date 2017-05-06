Pakistan International Airlines may suspend Mumbai-Karachi flights from May 11

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL Airlines (PIA) is likely to suspend flight operations to Mumbai from next week, officials from the airline told The Indian Express. The move could affect regular passengers from Mumbai who opt for direct flights to Karachi.

The airline operates two flights a week on the route.

According to airline officials, dismal performance of the Mumbai station to increase usage was the reason. “We have received an official mail from the company saying passenger sales and operations from Mumbai stations would be suspended from next week, from May 11. While we would receive clarity on this only next Monday, chances of reducing the flight’s operations to once a week from Mumbai exist,” a source from the airline said.

The airline helps passengers from Mumbai reach Karachi in an hour-and-a-half. Other international airlines do not operate direct flights between the two cities. In the past four months, the PIA had cut down its flights because of poor traffic.

