Pakistan filmmaker says his movie dropped from IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) seems to have dropped Pakistani film Saawan from its programming, after inviting the director to showcase it as part of the Cinema of the World section at the festival. The film is Pakistan’s official entry to the 90th Academy Awards.

The director, Farhan Alam, said he received a letter dated October 25 from the festival director Sumit Tandon, requesting him to showcase the film. However, in an email by IFFI on November 4, he was informed that his film cannot be screened due to “scheduling constraints”.

Alam, who lives in Virginia in the US and was already preparing to bring the film to India, and had shipped a copy of the film to the organisers when he received the second mail.

The email was signed by Deepika Suseelan, a senior programmer of the festival. “The letter was marked also to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, so I had already begun the paperwork for the visa,” he said.

Phone calls and a text message to Suseelan did not get a response. Expressing his disappointment, Alam said: “From the invitation letter, they seemed eager to showcase Saawan. In this current environment, after the Indian film industry announced a ban on the use of Pakistani talent last year, this seemed like a step forward in the thawing of cultural relations between the two countries. But, I suppose, I was mistaken.” The 42-year-old director added, “I have my roots in India — both my parents as well as grandparents were born in India…. The last time was to showcase a short film, Chandni, at South Asia Film Festival, held in Goa in 2008. I was the cinematographer on that film.”

The film, written and produced by Mashood Qadri and shot over 45 days, revolves around a boy called Saawan who is suffering from polio. He travels across the tough desert terrain in search of his parents who have had to leave him behind as they migrate from their village that is struck by famine. The film, said Alam, touches upon several harsh realities of present-day Pakistan, such as water shortage and polio. What made the India screening special, added Alam, was the fact that the film’s editor is an Indian, Aseem Sinha and the festival offered him an opportunity to share his film with Indian audience.

Mashood Qadri said: “I was very much encouraged and was making a plan to attend IFFI as well. I just wanted to convey my thoughts in the current sad state of affairs about our film. The film has a strong message, which is beneficial to mankind, surely beyond the borders.”

