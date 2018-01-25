Padmaavat: Some shows cancelled, low attendance at other screenings in Mumbai

Security personnel stand guard outside a cinema hall in Mumbai. (Dilip Kagda, Deepak Joshi) Security personnel stand guard outside a cinema hall in Mumbai. (Dilip Kagda, Deepak Joshi)

In Thane, the first show of Padmaavat at Viviana and Korum malls scheduled for Wednesday evening was cancelled. Although the screening for the rest of the evening continued at Viviana, at Korum, which has Inox theatres, all shows for the day were cancelled. “Inox has stopped the screening of the movie. Why the decision was taken, we are not sure,” said a staff member, who did not wish to be named.

In Cinepolis at Viviana, the first show, at 6 pm, was cancelled. “We were asked not to screen the movie at 6. The show at 7 pm, however, started without any problem,” said a staff member.

Thane Kshatriya Samaj protests against the release of Padmaavat Wednesday. (Dilip Kagda, Deepak Joshi) Thane Kshatriya Samaj protests against the release of Padmaavat Wednesday. (Dilip Kagda, Deepak Joshi)

In Navi Mumbai, police were asked to be on alert around theatres, sources said. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendra Mane, said: “The attendance is extremely low. But there have been no untoward law and order situations.”

In Bhayandar, policemen were deployed near Maxus mall. “We will let anyone, who wants to watch the movie, inside. But no miscreants will be tolerated,” a senior officer from the Thane rural police said. Although tickets are available on online portals, in Mumbai, the Inox helpline has listed the shows as “not available”.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App