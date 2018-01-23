‘Karni Sena men’ burn tyres, hold up traffic

Unidentified men, suspected to be Karni Sena members protesting against film Padmaavat, set tyres on fire at Vashi-APMC Naka around 7.45 pm Monday, holding up traffic at the APMC market and the Vashi creek bridge. Police cleared the road and traffic flow resumed after 20 minutes.

Police are trying to identify those responsible. There were around 20-25 men who had set on fire 7-8 tyres, and fled.

Cops from Vashi police station said that no arrest has been made yet. An offence is being registered at Vashi police station and a search is on to trace the culprits, said Hemant Nagrale, CP Navi Mumbai.

