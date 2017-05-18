Overproduction hits chilli prices, demand for procurement grows

This year, the price has fallen to as low as Rs 20-40 per kg (Representational Image/ File photo) This year, the price has fallen to as low as Rs 20-40 per kg (Representational Image/ File photo)

After markets witnessed a tur dal glut, chilli is going the same way. Oversupply has led to the prices of the crop falling in major markets such as Dhule, Kolhapur and Nagpur, posing trouble for farmers. Last year, farmers had earned Rs 90 to Rs 120 per kg of chilli. This year, the price has fallen to as low as Rs 20-40 per kg.

Data available on Agmarket, which lists prices of agricultural produce across Maharashtra, has shown that in May, the average price of chillies sold in the various Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the state stood at Rs 30 per kg. The average price for the corresponding month last year stood at Rs 58 per kg.

India is the single largest producer of chilli, accounting for about 38 per cent of the global production, following by neighbours China with 7 per cent and Pakistan and Bangladesh contributing for about 5 per cent each. The rest of the output is spread across South American and African nations.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the largest producers of chilli in India, and contribute about 26 per cent to the total area under chilli, followed by Maharashtra at 15 per cent. There has been a massive increase in chilli production across the country, especially in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the production this year has risen from about 8 lakh tonnes to 24 lakh tonnes. “The massive glut from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has driven prices to the ground. We seem to have overproduction in Maharashtra too, and at the present prices, farmers are finding it hard to recover their costs,” said Nandakumar Toshniwal, a chilli trader from Dhule.

Many local farmers are now demanding that the state start procuring chillies the way it has done with tur dal. States such as Andhra and Telangana are reported to have started such an endeavour to help local chilli farmers.“We are one of the biggest chilli producer states. The state needs to take some remedial measures to ensure that farmers are not subjected to such massive financial losses,” said Jeevan Dhakne, a chilli grower from Dhule.

