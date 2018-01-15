Over 650 Gadchiroli youths get employment at job fair

90 per cent of the aspirants were SSC, HSC or ITI pass. 90 per cent of the aspirants were SSC, HSC or ITI pass.

OVER 650 men and women from all over Gadchiroli secured jobs at a job fair organised by the Gadchiroli police along with a few NGOs at the district headquarters on January 5. The initiative was taken by Nasir Hashmi of Digital Communication, Information and Resource Centre (DCIRC), an NGO based in Wadsa, a tehsil town in the district.

“Call letters were issued to 834 candidates, 30 per cent of them women, with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 44,000 per month and the job profile varying from line helper in automotive industry and security guard to software engineer. Of them, over 650 were from Gadchiroli and the rest from other parts of the state who had registered online for the fair,” said Hashmi.

Hashmi said, “I had this in mind for some time. Gadchiroli is known because it is a Naxal-affected area. The youth here has aspirations, but has no platform to pursue them. I thought I must do something for them. I approached the district administration and the police. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh took the lead and made arrangements to advertise the fair and bring the youths from all over the district, including from remote places like Bhamragarh, Etapalli, Sironcha, Kurkheda and Dhanora to Gadchiroli. Fourteen companies had come with job offers and 4,400 candidates had come for the fair. Of them, 1,488 were selected for job offers and 834 were issued appointment letters on the spot. The rest will go on to the next round for scrutiny.”

Among the companies were Tata motors, ICICI bank and MSF. While the highest offer of Rs 44,000 per month went to an aspirant from Jalna district, the highest offer for Gadchiroli candidates was Rs 38,000 per month. Hashmi said, “90 per cent of the aspirants were SSC, HSC or ITI pass. Placements were offered in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Raipur.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App