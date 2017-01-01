Over 50,000 policemen on Mumbai streets for New Year’s eve

Police bandobast at Nariman Point on New Year’s eve Saturday. (Source: Ganesh Tendulkar) Police bandobast at Nariman Point on New Year’s eve Saturday. (Source: Ganesh Tendulkar)

More than 50,000 policemen were deployed on the city streets Saturday to ensure Mumbaikars ring in the new year peacefully and safely. DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, said they set up nakabandis by 6 pm at several places across the city in addition to popular commercial establishments, grounds, beaches and other places thronged by merry-makers. “To ensure adequate deployment, we have called in 13 companies of the State Reserve Police Force to assist Mumbai Police officers,” Dudhe said.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

A senior officer said they had worked out a four-fold approach to maintain complete security on New Year’s eve. “These include special focus on preventing terror and narcotic activities, harassment of women, and drunk driving,” the officer said.

Dudhe said this year, boat parties were not permitted owing to security reasons and the police was constantly coordinating with anti-terror agencies for intelligence. “The anti terror cells at police stations have also been gathering intelligence,” the officer said.

The traffic police too was out on the streets in full force. Top officers had contacted several bar owners, asking them to not allow patrons to drive if they seemed under the influence of alcohol, an officer said.